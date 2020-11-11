Nashik, Nov 11 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 96,000-mark and rose to 96,269 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 325 new patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed four more lives which took the death toll in the district to 1,715, they said.

Among them, one patient was from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and the rest from other parts of the north Maharashtra district.

Also, 322 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the officials said.

