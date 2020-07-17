Haridwar, Jul 17 (PTI) Thirty-three employees of a unit of Hindustan Unilever here have tested positive for COVID-19 in two days, officials said on Friday.

The unit was closed temporarily on the orders of the district magistrate and its premises thoroughly sanitised.

Also Read | Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Bakra Eid Prayers to be Offered Only at Homes Amid COVID-19 Crisis, All Livestock Markets Closed, Says Maharashtra Govt.

The company's management had sent the swab samples of its employees for testing to a private lab.

Twenty people tested positive on Thursday and 13 more on Friday, Chief Medical Officer S N Jha said.

Also Read | Maternal Mortality Ratio in India Declined From 122 in 2015-17 to 113 in 2016-18, Says Health Ministry: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

All the employees who tested positive have been admitted in the isolation ward of a hospital and the unit where they worked has been sealed, he said.

The rest of the employees of the firm are also being tested, Jha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)