Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Education department officials in Ghaziabad district have been instructed to demolish 33 government school buildings that are in dilapidated condition of which two buildings have been demolished, an official said.

The action of bulldozing the old structures were initiated in compliance with the Uttar Pradesh government orders so that no untoward incident may take place in the district, Ghaziabad Chief Development Officer Asmita Lal told PTI.

While addressing the officials during a meeting of the district monitoring committee on Wednesday, she said that schools will open on March 1 and urged that all the guidelines issued by the government be followed.

No school would be allowed to conduct programme celebrations and seating arrangements for classes will be scheduled as per COVID-19 norms, Lal added.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Brij Bhushan Chowdhary said the old school buildings that are being razed will be replaced with new ones to be constructed soon to ensure teaching work does not get hampered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)