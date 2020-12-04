Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) There were 34 new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the tally 7,136 on Friday, an official said.

There are 508 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recoveries rose to 6,534 after 67 more people recuperated, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

Also Read | ED Asks Mumbai Court to Declare Iqbal Mirchi's Family As Fugitive Economic Offenders.

Out of the 1,651 tests that were done the previous day, 34 returned positive, the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)