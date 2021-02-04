Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) As many as 34,907 persons received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

Thus, 3,89,540 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, he said.

Of those who were vaccinated during the day, 30,982 were healthcare workers while 3,925 were frontline workers, he said.

As many as 34,386 of them received Covishield vaccine while 521 received doses of Covaxin, the official said.

