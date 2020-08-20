Muzaffarnagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Thirty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 343, officials said.

A bank employee is among the new cases reported on Thursday, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 25 more COVID patients recovered from the infection on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 1,040, the district magistrate said.

