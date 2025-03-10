Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) The Odisha government has declared 36 drug samples as spurious through its random sample testing exercise in the past three financial years, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling told the assembly on Monday.

A total of 13,787 drug samples were collected through random samplings for quality testing during the financial years from 2022-23 to 2024-25, and of which, reports of 8,827 samples had been received, Mahaling said in a written statement in the House.

He said 8,536 drug samples were declared as standard quality (SQ) based on analysis, and there were 256 samples which were declared as not of standard quality (NSQ).

Also, 36 drug samples were identified as spurious and 30 were declared as misbranded, he stated.

