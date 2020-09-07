Malkangiri, Sep 7 (PTI) Thirty-six persons were arrested in Odisha on Monday for allegedly killing a home guard who was part of a police team that intercepted them while they were smuggling a huge quantity of ganja, officials said.

The arrests were made from Nabarangpur and Koraput districts, they said.

Also Read | Prabhas, Top Telugu Actor, Adopts 1,650 Acres of Reserve Forest Near Hyderabad.

A police team intercepted a group of persons who were smuggling ganja through the Chaulimendi forest in Balimela in Malkangiri district on Saturday night, they added.

The smugglers attacked the police team and killed home guard Banabasi Maharana, officials said.

Also Read | Indian Army Returns 13 Yaks, 4 Calves to China After They Crossed LAC and Entered Arunachal Pradesh.

A huge quantity of ganja was being smuggled through the forest area, they said.

Several places were raided, following which the arrests were made, said Malkangiri's superintendent of police Rishikesh D Khilari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)