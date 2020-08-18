Shillong, Aug 18 (PTI) At least 36 more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 1,454, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 24 were reported from East Khasi Hills, seven from West Garo, three from Ri Bhoi and one each from East Jaintia and South West Garo hills districts, Health Services director Aman War said.

"Thirteen BSF personnel and seven employees of other armed forces are among the new patients," he said.

Four people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 683. Six patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

Meghalaya currently has 765 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of active cases at 443, followed by West Garo Hills at 191 and Ri Bhoi at 103.

East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment, War said.

"Of the 443 active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 157 are security personnel," he said.

Over 43,870 samples have been tested for the disease so far, he added.

