Khandwa (MP), Jan 19 (PTI) As many as 36 passengers were injured when two buses collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, a senior official said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Refuses To Stay CCI Order Imposing Rs 1,337.76 Crore Fine on Google.

The accident took place near Rajur village on the Khandwa-Harda highway when a private bus, while trying to overtake a dumper truck, collided head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction, Khandwa collector Anup Kumar said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Man Burnt to Death in Flat After House Catches Fire at Tata Raisina Residency in Sector 59.

As many as 36 passengers, travelling in the two buses, suffered injuries in the crash, he said.

The injured persons were admitted in the district hospital here, Kumar said, adding none of them was on serious condition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)