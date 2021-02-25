Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI)Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 368 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,60,681, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,859, a state Health Department official said.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 15 of the total 52 districts in the state during the day.

As many as 201 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,54,387, the official said.

With 133 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 59,234, while that of Bhopal rose to 43,873 with the addition of 70 cases.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 803 active cases while Bhopal has 515 such cases.

With 15,839 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 57.35 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,60,781, new cases 368, death toll 3,859, recovered 2,54,387, active cases 2,435, number of tests so far 57,35,516.

