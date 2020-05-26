India News | 369 COVID-19 Cases Reported in CRPF So Far

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): One new COVID-19 case was reported in the Central Reserve Police Force. The total number of positive cases have now risen to 369, said the CRPF on Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours, one CRPF personnel from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19. The total positive cases rise to 369," said the CRPF

Out of the total number of cases, 226 patients have recovered while 141 patients are currently active cases.

Two deaths due to the virus have been reported in the force.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,45,380.

Out of the total, at present, there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4,167 have died. (ANI)

