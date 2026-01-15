New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saluted the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. He remembered how the soldiers stand as a symbol of "selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve."

On the occasion of the 78th Army Day, PM Modi also remembered those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

"We remember with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty," he added.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also extended greetings to all ranks, families, veterans and veer naris on the occasion of Army Day, remembering the organisation's role in Operation Sindoor.

"Indian Army has a rich history of valour, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation. It has been the corner stone of nation's defence architecture and its most reliable pillar. Army's indomitable spirit was once again evident during Operation Sindoor, where it demonstrated unyielding courage and tactical brilliance. The nation stands proud of its achievements in overcoming both external and internal challenges," the CDS wrote.

"On this auspicious day, I extend my deepest appreciation to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, civil defence employees and their families. May your unwavering courage and valour, continue to inspire the youth, bringing peace, dignity and honour of our nation," he added.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian Army.

"On the momentous occasion of the Army Day 2026, I extend my heartiest felicitation and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army (IA), Veterans, Veer Matas, Veer Naris, Defence Civilians and their Families. We salute and honour the supreme sacrifice of our Bravehearts who have laid down their lives in the line of duty," General Dwivedi wrote in his message.

The Indian Army is also holding a parade in Jaipur, the first time ever it is being held outside the cantonment area, at Mahal Road, Jagatpura. The Army will showcase a wide range of weapons, vehicles, drones, and defence systems.

The parade will also mark the first public appearance of the Bhairav Battalion, raised as part of the Army's recent restructuring and drawing on operational lessons from global conflicts, including its own Operation Sindoor.

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)

