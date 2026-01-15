New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday extended greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, their families, veterans and Veer Naris on the occasion of the 78th Army Day, underlining the force's legacy of valour and its need to continuously adapt to future warfare.

In his Army Day message, CDS Chauhan described the Indian Army as the "cornerstone of the nation's defence architecture" and its most dependable pillar, recalling its role in safeguarding the country against both external and internal challenges.

CDS Chauhan lauded the Indian Army's enduring contributions, saying, "The Indian Army has a rich history of valour, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation. It has been the cornerstone of the nation's defence architecture and its most reliable pillar. The Army's indomitable spirit was once again evident during Operation Sindoor, where it demonstrated unyielding courage and tactical brilliance. The nation stands proud of its achievements in overcoming both external and internal challenges."

Emphasising the importance of preparedness for future challenges, the Chief of Defence Staff urged the armed forces to avoid a comfort zone mindset and adopt a forward-looking approach to modern warfare.

"No service, including the Army, can afford to rest on its past laurels. It must adopt a forward-looking approach, proactively incorporating strategies for future warfare and warfighting. My compliments to the Indian Army for taking great strides by anticipating tomorrow's challenges and initiating the modernisation process to maintain the cutting edge," he said.

CDS Chauhan underscored the evolving nature of conflicts, noting, "Future wars shall demand Multi-Domain Operations. The Indian Armed Forces must continue to deepen tri-services synergy. Indian Army must prioritise structural reforms and promote a cultural shift to achieve jointness and integration with the Navy and the Air Force - a must to operate in a Multi Domain Operational environment."

He urged the Army to embrace the Prime Minister's mantra of "JAI" - Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation.

"I would urge the Indian Army to emphasise on "JAI" - Jointness, Atmanirbharta & Innovation, the mantra given by our Prime Minister. We must deepen integrated planning, training and operations, contribute towards accelerating indigenous capability development ensuring an imaginative, inventive and innovative approach. I am sanguine that Indian Army will continue to remain ever prepared while transiting towards integrated structures," CDS Chauhan said in his message.

January 15 is observed as 'Army Day' each year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army from General FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)

