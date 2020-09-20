Amravati, Sep 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose to 10,960 on Sunday with addition of 370 cases, an official release said.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 231, it said.

A total of 293 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 8,389.

The district now has 2,340 active cases, the release added.

