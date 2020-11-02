Pune, Nov 2 (PTI) Pune district reported 372 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,24,666 on Monday, a health official said.

With 20 more fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,927, he added.

"Also, 154 patients were discharged from hospitals," the official said.

"Of the 372 cases, 133 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,61,844 cases so far.

"With 113 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation rose to 87,996," he said.

