Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 374 new COVID-19 cases and one death; these pushed the tally to 7,87,437 and 4,110 respectively, said the Health Department.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Parivarvaadis Showered Love on Terrorists, Says PM Narendra Modi.

A bulletin said 683 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,78,850.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 91 followed by the districts of Ranga Reddy (39) and Nalgonda (22).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Webinar On Positive Impact Of Union Budget 2022 On Water & Sanitation Under 'Har Ghar Jal' Tomorrow.

The number of active cases was 4,477, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 98.91 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)