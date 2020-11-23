Dehradun, Nov 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 71,632 on Monday with 376 more people being confirmed positive for the disease.

The state also reported seven coronavirus-related deaths.

Deharadun district reported the highest number of 133 cases, followed by Haridwar 49, Nainital 47, Pauri 26, Chamoli 24, Pithoragarh 23, Champawat 18, Tehri 12, Udham Singh Nagar 12, Uttarkashi 12, Almora 11, Rudraprayag five and Bageshwar four, a state health department bulletin said.

Seven more COVID-19 patients died in the state, raising the toll to 1,162, it said.

A total of 65,530 infected people have recuperated, 642 have migrated out of the state while 4,298 are under treatment.

