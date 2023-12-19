New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Thirty-eight districts are yet to declared themselves manual scavenging-free, according to official data.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said there is no report of people currently engaged in manual scavenging in the country.

According to official data shared by him, there are 38 districts across six states that have not yet declared themselves manual scavenging-free.

Thirteen of these districts are in Telangana, 10 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Manipur, three in Assam, two in Maghalaya and one in Jharkhand, according to the data shared by him in a written response.

He, however, added that there is no deadline for states to declare themselves manual scavenging-free.

