New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued notices to 38 establishments, including hospitals, hotels, a sewage treatment plant and a power plant, after their Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) was found "offline" during an inspection.

OCEMS are installed at outlets of identified industries for measuring parameters such as pH levels, chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen demand, among others.

The online data generated is uploaded to servers of the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control boards to help strengthen the pollution control regime.

Thirty-eight of the 168 establishments registered with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's Online Monitoring Systems (OLMS) portal have been issued notices after their OCEMS were found "offline".

These establishments include 14 hotels, nine hospitals, and seven common effluent treatment plants in various industrial areas.

Notices were also issued to a Mother Dairy plant in Patparganj, the Delhi Jal Board's Yamuna Vihar sewage treatment plant, and the Pragati Power Station at IP Estate.

The pollution control body has asked these establishments to "ensure proper functioning of the OCEMS and the transfer of real-time data to the servers of the DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) and the CPCB".

Action taken reports along with reasons for non-functional OCEMS have to submitted by March 6.

