Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 383 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the state health department said.

With this, the state's case tally increased to 13,24,116 and the death toll climbed to 9,700, according to the department.

Ninety-eight fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, 51 from Udaipur, 25 each from Bharatpur and Chittorgarh, 20 from Jodhpur, 18 each from Ajmer and Sirohi, and 15 each from Alwar and Pali.

Of the latest deaths, one was reported from Kota and one from Tonk.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,155, the department said.

