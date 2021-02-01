Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Karnataka logged 388 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,39,775 and the toll to 12,220, the Health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 470 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban continued to be on top in the number of fresh cases reported, with 201 infections.

Cumulatively 9,39,775 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,220 deaths and 9,21,592 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Of the 5,944 active cases, 5,799 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 145 are in Intensive Care Units.

Of the three deaths reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for two and Dakshina Kannada one.

Tumakuru and Kodagu followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of new cases with 27 each, Dakshina Kannada had 16, Mysuru and Hassan 13 each Uttara Kannada 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 3,99,087, followed by Mysuru 53,448 and Ballari 39,147.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,90,913, followed by Mysuru 52,211 and Ballari 38,510.

A total of over 1,70,87,246 samples have been tested so far, out of which 53,316 were tested on Monday alone. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)