Faridabad (Hr), Feb 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against 39 people for allegedly acquiring passports using fake addresses and a departmental inquiry has been recommended against 13 police personnel including a former SHO, officials said.

The police verification exercise of these people is suspected to have been compromised due to collusion of the cops involved, it is alleged.

A year-long investigation, initiated after a complaint from the Regional Passport Office, has led to a case being registered at the Saran police station against these 39 passport holders.

According to the police, the Regional Passport Office received a tip-off that some residents in Jawahar Colony, Faridabad, had acquired passports using false addresses. On January 23 last year, passport officials sent a letter to the Faridabad Police requesting an investigation, along with a list of the 39 passport holders involved.

During the investigation, ACP Tigaon determined that all 39 passports had been issued with fake addresses and identified the officers responsible for "negligence" during verification.

A similar case emerged in June of last year when an FIR was filed at the Mujesar police station, but police have yet to trace the individuals responsible. In November 2023, another case involving a passport issued under a false address was registered at the Saran police station.

According to the FIR in the latest case, "Investigation has also revealed that Head Constable Satendra, EHC Dildar, Constable Rakesh, Constable Aman, Constable Rakesh were negligent in not getting the records related to passport."

"The attestation form of the applicants was signed by former SHO sub inspector Gunpal and another sub-inspector Ramkishan. Apart from this, the passport verification was signed by Lady Sub Inspector Pavitra, SI Arvind Mohan and SI Sandeep as a verifier and investigating officer. The records of passport applicants were checked by Constable Sunil

"These policemen were grossly negligent in not visiting the addresses of 39 passport applicants and investigating them properly. A departmental inquiry has been recommended against all of them", read the FIR.

"A case has been registered against those who got passports made at fake addresses," Inspector Krishan Kumar, Station House Office (SHO) of Saran police station, said.

