Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Thirty-nine candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the by-election to the five assembly constituencies in Assam, as per an official statement.

The seats going to the polls on October 30 are Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani.

Also Read | Global Peace Photo Award 2021: Aadhyaa Aravind Shankar, 7-Year Old Girl From India Bags International Photo Award.

Among the candidates who filed their nominations are BJP's Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur), BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi and Congress's Luhit Konwar (Mariani), and BJP's Sushanta Borgohain (Thowra).

Friday was the last day for filing nominations.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Police in Natipora Area.

The votes will be counted on November 2.

Bypolls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhapanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.

Gossaigaon seat was won by the UPPL in the elections held earlier this year, while BPF had bagged Tamulpur. Mariani and Thowra had Congress MLAs, and Bhabanipur was cornered by AIUDF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)