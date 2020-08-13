Patna (Bihar) [India], August 13 (ANI): As many as 3,906 new COVID-19 cases and 24 recoveries were reported in Bihar on Wednesday, said the State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 33,916, it added.

Also Read | Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Meets CM Ashok Gehlot at His Residence: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2020 Declared: Check Marksheet Online at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com; Here's How to Download Result Card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)