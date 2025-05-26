Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): To boost confidence and motivate the new police recruits, 3D portraits were painted on the Moradabad police line buildings. The paintings depicted the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, which played a significant role in India's success in Operation Sindoor.

According to Moradabad SSP, the Uttar Pradesh police will be recruiting more than 50000 people in the police force and they will remain active for the next 35 years. Moradabad will be getting more than 1000 recruits, and a state-of-the-art infrastructure has been developed based on the recruits.

"The UP police are recruiting around 50,000 more people... These recruits will remain in the police force for the next 35 years... Moradabad will get 1000 more recruits... State-of-the-art infrastructure has been developed for the training of these recruits... To motivate them, slogans and paintings have been made", he said.

In March this year, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced the final selection results for Direct Recruitment-2022 to the posts of Workshop Staff and Assistant Operator in the Radio Cadre.

The recruitment process has been successfully completed for 120 posts of Workshop Staff and 1,374 posts of Assistant Operator, totalling 1,494 vacancies, according to a release.

The list of selected candidates is available on the board's official website. As per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern and advanced techniques were extensively employed to ensure a recruitment process marked by transparency and fairness.

For just 120 posts of Workshop Staff, 73,614 candidates applied, while 3,89,711 candidates submitted their applications for 1,374 posts of Assistant Operator.

Despite the overwhelming response, the Board successfully conducted all stages of the recruitment process in a timely, transparent, and systematic manner. After releasing the provisional answer keys for the written exam and inviting objections, expert panels thoroughly reviewed the concerns. The final answer key was released on June 28, 2024, following inputs from multiple subject experts. (ANI)

