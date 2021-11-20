Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake hit around 1 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Rajasthan's Jalore. (ANI)

