Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.

The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said.

There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.

