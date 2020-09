Barpeta (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1:28 am in Assam's Barpeta district, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta with a depth of 71 km," the NCS said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 55.62 Lakh With 75,083 New Cases & 1,053 Deaths Due to Coronavirus in Past 24 Hours.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Sanjay Singh to PM Narendra Modi: ‘I’m Returning Your Tea, You Return My Farmers’ Bread’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)