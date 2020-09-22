New Delhi, September 22: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total case tally increased to 55,62,664 cases, including 9,75,861 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated have increased to 44,97,868 and death toll mounted to 88,935 on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health informed that India recorded very high single-day recoveries successively in the past three days. More than 90,000 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: WHO Says Widespread Vaccination Not Possible Until Mid-2021.

India Records 75,083 Cases & 1,053 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

The Ministry further informed that this high rate of recoveries has positioned India as the top country globally with the maximum number of recovered cases. This has also pushed the recovery rate to a high of more than 80 percent. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic. India ranks second among the list of badly affected nations.

US tops the chart with the maximum cases and the death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the country approached 200,000 mark on Monday, by the far the highest number of any nation.

