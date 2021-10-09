Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): In an eco-friendly move, about 4.5 lakh LED lights have been used to decorate a Navaratri pandal in Mumbai.

"It will cause no harm to the environment, no pollution, no wastage, just lights. This unique, beautiful concept is inspired by Kolkata," said Pramod from Shiv Shakti Mandal.

"Illuminated pandals are common in Kolkata, and this time we are trying the same concept here. They are eco-friendly and easy to be dismantled without any harm to the environment. Lakhs of bulbs have been used. In Balaji's portrait itself, we used about 1 lakh bulbs," he added.

Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started from today and end on October 14. (ANI)

