Changlang, May 22: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday. The earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 08:15 am on Monday. Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Myanmar, No Reports of Casualty.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 22-05-2023, 08:15:39 IST, Lat: 27.05 and Long: 97.04, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 86km SSE of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," tweeted NCS. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Fayzabad, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh:

Earlier on May 20, an earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village. The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.

