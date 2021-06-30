Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 30 (ANI): Four Army personnel lost their lives in an accident in Sikkim on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the vehicle they were travelling in fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim.

Two more Army personnel have been injured in the accident.

"Four Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured as their vehicle fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim," Army officials said. (ANI)

