Kota, Jul 15 (PTI) Authorities here on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two men who were swept away during a surge in the Chambal River.

Six people on a picnic were swept away Monday afternoon, when the water level suddenly rose following the release of water from 12 gates of the Kota Barrage.

The number of missing was earlier said to be five.

Police identified the missing as Pachulal Meghwal, 40, Ashu Meghwal, 18, Ramesh Meghwal, 35, Sanjay Meghwal, 38, Dharmraj Koli, 22, and Devkinand Koli, 19 — all of them natives of a village in Kota district.

They had gathered for a swim in the river near Hari Singh Village. The bodies of Pachulal and Ashu were recovered on Tuesday, three and 10 km away from the spot.

The identities of the missing could be ascertained with the help of 35-year-old Bansilal Meghwal, who was part of the group and was rescued from the river on Monday. Police said it took him some time to regain his bearings due to the shock, and he gave conflicting narratives of what transpired.

A search for the remaining four missing is still on.

Meanwhile, two more bodies were spotted floating in the Chambal River in the Keshoraipatan area of Bundi district on Tuesday.

One of them was identified as 30-year-old Trilok Yadav, a resident of the Nayapura police station area in Kota City, according to Keshoraipatan Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Bhargav.

Yadav had left home on Sunday but did not return. He was reported as missing by his family.

Efforts are on to establish the identity of the other body, recovered from the Roteda Pullia spot in the area, the DSP said.

