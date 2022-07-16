Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Four children, including two minor girls, drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday, police said.

Ramlal, Lichma and Aarti, all aged three years, and Shimbu (4) were playing near the pit. They started taking bath in it and drowned. They belonged to a nomadic community and their families were staying nearby, Station House Officer, Kotwali, Brijendra Singh said.

The incident occurred near Mundwa road in Nagaur city, he said.

"The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital for postmortem," he said.

