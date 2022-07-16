Chandigarh, July 16: Former Punjab Assembly Speaker and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, said a party leader. Kahlon was 79.

Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema, in a tweet, said the last rites of Kahlon will be performed at Dadujodh village near Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district on July 17. Kahlon was the minister for rural development and panchayat in the Akali government from 1997 to 2002. He was also the speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2007 to 2012.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condoled the death of Kahlon.

"Deeply saddened over the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon," said Mann in a tweet. In a tweet, Badal said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon. Kahlon sahab was a source of inspiration for all of us. His wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with the Kahlon family in this hour of grief." Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over the death of Kahlon.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of former Punjab speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon Ji. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers," said Singh in a tweet. Punjab Congress chief Warring tweeted, "Saddened to know about the demise of Senior @Akali_Dal_leader and former speaker Nirmal singh Kahlon ji. My deepest condolences to the family, may his soul Rest In Peace."