Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Four people died in an explosion in a house in the Devipur area of Bulandshahr, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh informed on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the DM said, "We received information about an explosion in a house in a field. We immediately reached the spot and recovered four bodies."

"An investigation is underway to find the cause of the explosion," Chandra Prakash Singh added.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

