Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Four more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 51 cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 5,99,896, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 16,340 people in the state.

Four deaths were reported from Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda and Hoshiarpur.

The death toll also included two deaths which were reported earlier.

The number of active cases rose to 572 from 568 on Friday.

Ludhiana and Mohali reported seven cases each, followed by six each in Hoshiarpur and Pathankot and five in Patiala.

With 40 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,984, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported two cases, taking the city's infection tally to 62,028, according to a medical bulletin.

The count also includes two positive cases which were not reported earlier. The death toll stood at 811.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 44 from 42 on Friday while the number of cured persons was 61,173.

