Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: The opening weekend of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues with a significant Group B clash as co-hosts Sri Lanka take on Ireland. The Match 6 fixture is set to take place tonight, Sunday, 8 February, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
For Sri Lanka, the match represents an opportunity to begin their home campaign with momentum in front of a passionate local crowd. Ireland, known for their ability to upset major nations in ICC tournaments, will be looking to secure a vital win in a group that also features powerhouse Australia.
Where to Watch SL vs IRE Live Streaming and TV Channels
Broadcasting for the 2026 edition is handled by dedicated regional partners. In India and the surrounding subcontinent, the JioStar network remains the primary home for the tournament. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
|Region
|TV Channel
|Digital Streaming
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme, PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (App & Website)
|Ireland / UK
|Sky Sports Cricket
|NOW / Sky Go
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|Rest of World
|Local Partners
|ICC.tv (Free in select regions)
In Sri Lanka, Dialog TV will provide extensive coverage with a dedicated Sinhala-language feed available for all home matches.
The R. Premadasa Stadium is famous for its "slow and low" nature, which typically favours spin bowlers, a factor that plays directly into the hands of Sri Lankan stars like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
However, being an evening match, the dew factor may become a significant variable. Teams winning the toss at this venue often choose to bowl first to avoid the difficulty of gripping a wet ball during the second innings. The weather forecast for Colombo indicates a humid evening with a 20% chance of isolated showers, which is unlikely to cause a major delay. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
Sri Lanka enters the match with a nearly full-strength squad. Their bowling attack, led by the pace of Matheesha Pathirana and the guile of their spinners, is regarded as one of the most potent in the competition.
Ireland, captained by Paul Stirling, will rely on their aggressive top order and the experienced pace duo of Mark Adair and Joshua Little. Ireland has a history of competitive performances against Sri Lanka, but they have never beaten them in a T20 World Cup setting, a record they will be desperate to change tonight.
