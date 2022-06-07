Fatehpur, Jun 7 (PTI) Four people, including a minor, drowned in the Ganga river here while taking a bath on Tuesday, police said.

Three others were saved by the villagers, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Kitchen Knife in Ludhiana; Wife, Son Held.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the incident took place in Matinpur village under Hussainganj police station area.

Faizan (20), Mohammad Saif (20), Jamnav (18), Sufia (13), Anas (22), Mohammad Anas (24) and Samreen (20) had come to the village to attend a marriage function.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Police Arrest 8 for Providing Logistic Support in Killing Punjabi Singer.

Around 10.30 am on Tuesday, they went to take a bath in the river. Faizan, Mohammad Saif, Jamnav and Sufia drowned while the villagers saved Anas, Mohammad Anas and Samreen.

The officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)