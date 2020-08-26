Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Four persons were arrested and ten stolen vehicles were allegedly recovered from them by the police on Tuesday.

Out of the four arrested, the police alleged that two were involved in stealing them while two had bought these stolen vehicles. The ten recovered vehicles include nine bikes and one Hyva truck, the police informed.

"In the recent past, there were reports of nine bikes and one Hyva truck stolen from Bhubaneswar, after which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. Four people have been arrested. Of them two were stealing these vehicles, namely Sushant Patra and Sahil Jani, while remaining two received these stolen vehicles," said Raj Kishore Paikray, Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

