Kochi, Nov 18 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were taken into custody in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old model inside a moving car, police said on Friday.

Also Read | @ASIGoI @MinOfCultureGoI Entry to Taj Mahal, Agra Shall Also Remain Free on 19 Nov Except … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Three men, natives of Kodungallur, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, hailing from Kasaragod, in their vehicle on Thursday night.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 26 BJP Leaders Address 56 Public Rallies in Single Day.

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, they said.

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at the bar and 'gang-raped' her.

"Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad," a senior police official said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate this morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)