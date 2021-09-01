New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly threatening a parking contractor and robbing its attendant at gunpoint in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused first threatened the parking contractor and asked him to pay extortion money. When he refused, they robbed the attendant, police said.

Also Read | Hours After a Video of a Car Floating in the Waters off #Goa’s Popular Morjim Beach Went … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Gupta (31), a resident of Rama Vihar, Manish (42) and Amjad (24), both residents of Mangolpuri, and Javed (34), a resident of Rohini here, they said.

The complainant Rahul Kamra, a contractor of a car parking at DDA Complex in Rani Bagh said on August 6, two cars arrived there and a man named Rahul alias Nakta threatened him and asked him to Rs 50,000 as extortion money, saying failure would lead to his men taking over the parking, the police said

Also Read | Gurugram Police Registered Case Against Man for Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans.

The complainant refused to pay, following which he started receiving threatening calls, police said.

On Monday, four men arrived and robbed Rs 8,700 from the parking attendant at gunpoint. During investigation, Manish and Rahul were nabbed. The mobile phone used to make the extortion calls were also recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The accused disclosed that Javed along with his friend Amjad and other associates committed the robbery. The police then apprehended Javed and Amjad, the DCP said.

Rahul disclosed that he was previously involved in 14 criminal cases. He was released on bail on February 6 and while in custody, he met Yogesh Dahiya who was a member of the Gogi gang, police said.

After coming out of jail, Rahul formed a gang to run an extortion racket, and work on Dahiya's directions. He received directions from Dahiya about targeting people who run MCD parking on contract, Singh said.

He started threatening the complainant and when the complainant refused to give in, Javed along with his accomplices committed the robbery, they said.

Rahul had also asked Dahiya to make call to the complainant from jail to terrorise him. Three country-made pistols with four live cartridges, case Rs 4,200 and one car were recovered from their possession, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)