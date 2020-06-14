India News | 4 Injured as Car Rams into Tree in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Four persons sustained serious injuries after an SUV car rammed into a tree on Ghodbunder Road here on Saturday, police said.

Personnel from Kapurbawdi Police, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and fire brigade rushed to the site with one fire engine and a rescue vehicle.

The incident took place near Vihang hotel in Kapurbawadi area, according to the RDMC, TMC.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

