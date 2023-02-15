Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Four persons, including a minor, were injured after a cylinder exploded in the kitchen of their residence in the Bihari Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Singh told ANI that one Dhananjay Singh, his wife, his brother-in-law, and his 9-year-old son had received injuries and were taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

Also Read | Indian Army Team Deployed in United Nations Disengagement Observer Force Delivers … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.15 am when the woman went to the kitchen for preparing morning tea.

"The incident took place around 7.15 am in the Khoda area of Bihari Colony and the police team reached the spot in time. One Dhananjay Singh, his wife, brother-in-law, and their nine-year-old child were injured and have been taken to Safdarjung Hospital. The gas in the cylinder was already leaking when his wife went to the kitchen to prepare tea and as a result, the cylinder blasted thus injuring the family members.

Also Read | Gujarat High Court Says ‘Cruelty Is Not A Defined Concept Case of Teacher Forcing 12-Year-Old Student To Marry Him’.

The Fire Safety Officer (FSO) and fire team have reached the spot, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)