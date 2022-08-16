Mainpuri (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Four people died and six others were injured after a truck carrying iron bars rammed into a house here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Khiria Peepar village under the Kuraoli police station area on Monday. The truck was on its way to Dadri from Chhibramau, they said.

The truck rammed into the house of retired sub-inspector Vishram Singh (61) around 9.30 pm on Monday when he and his family members were asleep, the police said.

"The house owners, truck driver and cleaner died on the spot. Six people travelling in the truck were seriously injured. They were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable," Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit told PTI.

Besides Singh, the deceased were identified as his wife Vinod Kumari (58), truck driver Kavindra (50) and cleaner Ankit (25). The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

All the injured are residents of Kannauj district, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident, the government said.

Adityanath has directed district administration officials to ensure that the injured are provided proper treatment, it said.

