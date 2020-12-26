Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI): Four people died and one sustained serious injuries on Friday after they were hit by a truck while waiting to board an autorickshaw at Mominpet in Vikarabad district, police said.

"Four people died on the spot. One woman was seriously injured and she was admitted to hospital," a police official said.

The victims were about to board the autorickshaw parked on Mominpet-Tandur road, the official added.PTI GDK SS

