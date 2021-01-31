Kohima, Jan 31 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday registered four more COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,094, a senior official said.

All four cases were recorded in Kohima.

The northeastern currently has 56 active cases, while 11,806 people have recovered so far, the director of health and family welfare department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

A total of 88 people have succumbed to the infection, while 144 patients migrated to other states, he said.

As many as 1,24,945 samples have been tested in the state thus far, Hangsing added.

