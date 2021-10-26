Gangtok, Oct 25 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported four new COVID -19 cases, which took the tally to 31,904, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | AY.4: COVID-19 Delta Variant Sub-Lineage Cases Raises Concern in India, Says NCDC Report.

East Sikkim registered two fresh cases, while South and West Sikkim districts accounted for one each.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launch on October 28: What We Know So Far.

The Himalayan state now has 181 active cases, while 31,010 people have recovered from the disease and 319 patients have migrated out.

The death toll remained at 394 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Over 2.58 lakh sample tests have been conducted, it said.

Currently, the positivity rate and recovery ratio are 1.9 per cent and 98.2 per cent respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)