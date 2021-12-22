Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Four more patients infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus have been found in Jaipur out of whom a foreigner is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Dr Sudhir Bhandari told reporters here that genome sequence test has confirmed four people to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Also Read | Christmas, New Year Celebrations Banned in Delhi Due to Omicron Variant of COVID-19.

He said three of them have been admitted to the RUHS hospital here for treatment while the foreign national is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Also, Bhandari said all the three infected persons admitted in Jaipur are asymptomatic.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge India Launch Confirmed for January 6, 2021; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

"They do not have any major symptoms of coronavirus nor do they have any travel history," he said.

The state currently has 217 active cases of coronavirus infection. So far, 8,961 deaths have occurred due to the infection in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)